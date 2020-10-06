More Missourians requesting mail-in and absentee ballots ahead of November election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — October 7 is the last day is the last day to register to vote in Missouri. The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office says more than 130,000 people have registered to vote November 3 than registered four years ago.

The increase includes a record number of people who have requested mail-in and absentee ballots. The rules for those ballots are not the same, each has its own set of rules.

“This is probably the most important vote at all ever make in my life,” said Sandi Soendker, who dropped off her and her husband’s ballots at the Jackson County Election Office in Independence.

She is one of 24,000 Jackson County voters who requested an absentee or mail-in ballot to vote in the November election.

“I’m over 65 I don’t want to stand in a big line,” Soendker said of her reason for voting absentee.

Her age puts Soendker at higher risk for COVID-19 and that is one of the seven reasons people can qualify to vote absentee in Missouri. Being out of town or sick and incapacitated are the other most frequent reasons.

Soendker brought her and her husband’s ballots in to control what she can and make sure their votes count, but said she could not control how her husband voted.

“He voted in his own little booth in the other room so what he voted for I don’t know,” Soendker said. “I’m not for sure he voted the way that I would’ve had him vote. But, that’s the deal.”

Absentee ballots can be mailed back to the election office or brought in in-person. Mail-in ballots can not. Mail-in ballots must be mailed in and anyone can request one, no reason needed.

Requests for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by your local election office by October 21. Once the ballots are received, they must be returned and received by the election office by election day, November 3.



Signatures on mail-in ballots must be notarized.