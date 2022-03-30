ST. LOUIS — The second poll of Missouri voters released within the last week shows a still-crowded field of contenders in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

There’s also still a solid block of support for an early front-runner despite controversy, but a third candidate has now claimed the lead, albeit by a tight margin.

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,079 likely GOP primary voters between March 24-29. Here are the results:

Vicky Hartzler 24.9%

Eric Greitens 24.3%

Eric Schmitt 21.6%

Billy Long 8.1%

Dave Schatz 2.5%

Mark McCloskey 2.3%

The poll had a margin of error of 2.99%, with a large number of respondents (16.3%) undecided.

It’s believed to be the first time Hartzler has held the lead in publicly released polling.

It comes after a Remington/MO Scout poll released over the weekend gave Schmitt his first lead in publicly released polling ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Here are the results of that poll:

Eric Schmitt: 24%

Eric Greitens: 21%

Vicky Hartzler: 19 %

% Billy Long: 9%

Mark McCloskey: 5%

Dave Schatz: 3%

Undecided: 19%

The polling still shows a sizeable amount of support for Greitens, despite accusations from his ex-wife that emerged in recent weeks, accusing him of domestic abuse. Greitens has denied the allegations.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.