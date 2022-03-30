ST. LOUIS — The second poll of Missouri voters released within the last week shows a still-crowded field of contenders in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.
There’s also still a solid block of support for an early front-runner despite controversy, but a third candidate has now claimed the lead, albeit by a tight margin.
The Trafalgar Group polled 1,079 likely GOP primary voters between March 24-29. Here are the results:
- Vicky Hartzler 24.9%
- Eric Greitens 24.3%
- Eric Schmitt 21.6%
- Billy Long 8.1%
- Dave Schatz 2.5%
- Mark McCloskey 2.3%
The poll had a margin of error of 2.99%, with a large number of respondents (16.3%) undecided.
It’s believed to be the first time Hartzler has held the lead in publicly released polling.
It comes after a Remington/MO Scout poll released over the weekend gave Schmitt his first lead in publicly released polling ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Here are the results of that poll:
- Eric Schmitt: 24%
- Eric Greitens: 21%
- Vicky Hartzler: 19%
- Billy Long: 9%
- Mark McCloskey: 5%
- Dave Schatz: 3%
- Undecided: 19%
The polling still shows a sizeable amount of support for Greitens, despite accusations from his ex-wife that emerged in recent weeks, accusing him of domestic abuse. Greitens has denied the allegations.
