Parson, Galloway to face off for Missouri governor after winning primaries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Democratic nomination and incumbent Mike Parson has secured the Republican nod for Missouri governor.

Galloway faced four other Democrats with little statewide name recognition. She was the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate currently in statewide office and the only candidate to have won a statewide campaign previously.

Galloway is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who served as lieutenant governor until taking over in 2018 when former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal.

The 64-year-old sitting governor faced two GOP challengers: 69-year-old state Rep. Jim Neely and 40-year-old Saundra McDowell.

McDowell made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018. She lost to Galloway. Both Neely and McDowell criticized Parson for shutting down the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Galloway has also criticized Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not doing enough to ensure the health and safety of the public.

She previously served as Boone County treasurer. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to be state auditor after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.

Galloway ran a successful campaign to serve a full term as auditor in 2018. Her time expires in 2023.