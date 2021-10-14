On the ballot: Three candidates vie to become Spring Hill’s next mayor

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Scott Snavely, Steve Owen and Tyler Graves will face off in the November election to become the next mayor of Spring Hill.

To help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro, FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County.

FOX4 did not receive a response from Owen or Graves. Here’s a look at what Snavely had to say:

Q: Why are you running for office?

Snavely: First, and foremost, I love this community! I am running for mayor of Spring Hill to make sure our citizens have a strong independent voice in city government and to develop a team of leaders that will work to move the city forward, united.

Secondly, I am concerned about our growth and how the city faces challenges in maintaining that growth, while balancing the need for amenities for the citizens, and to stop trying to live like the Kardashians. Last, but not all of my reasons, I am concerned that there is an “us vs. them” mentality in our city government/town that we need to reject and build our community’s future together.

Q: What do you feel will be the biggest challenge to the city in the next 10 years and how should it be addressed?

Snavely: Growth! Spring Hill needs to put together an improved, more transparent task force of citizens first, city leaders, business representative leaders, and school district leaders to develop an economic development plan that truly includes all perspectives and doesn’t just focus on one side of it.

For too long, leaders have said in the past, “if we bring in more rooftops, then other businesses will come into town”. Well, the rooftops are here and some business growth has occurred, but not without cost and ignoring local businesses. This is something that we need to address as a team to be successful.

Q: What changes, if any, would you like to see in the city budget?

Snavely: First and foremost, we absolutely need to find a way to cut costs wherever possible and/or shift (with council approval) money around to address any issue that may come up or an emergency project.

The different departments have to make budget requests and are then presented to the council in public hearings. I’d like to try something innovative and allow citizens to be more involved, but people have to live their lives. The overall process needs to be reviewed and improved.