Political newcomer challenges 7-term incumbent for seat on Olathe City Council

OLATHE, Kan. — In the race to represent the 4th Ward on the Olathe City Council, small business owner Dustin Morris challenges incumbent Marge Vogt, who has served on the council since 1997.

With the general election less than a month away, FOX4 is working to help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro.

FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County. We didn’t receive a response from Vogt. Here’s what Morris had to say:

Q: What qualifications do you have that make you stand out from the other candidates?

Morris: As a small business owner, I am uniquely aware of what qualities business owners look for when locating their business. I am also a first-time candidate for local office and I believe I will bring a fresh perspective to the Olathe City Council. And I am the only candidate who has the pledge to serve no more than 3 terms.

Q: What are your views on the use of benefit districts and other tax-based incentives to fund infrastructure improvements?

Morris: I am generally opposed to using taxpayer funds or special benefit districts. If a business is viable it should have to compete in the open market without having to rely on local taxpayers to support their endeavor.

Also, homeowners in Olathe have recently expressed their frustration with the use of special tax districts that function as “secret” property taxes on homeowners. If elected, I will ask city staff to review all existing special tax districts and the requirements and benchmarks in place for approving new districts.

Q: Would you support the city issuing a mask mandate or any other health orders beyond what has been recommended by the county health department? Please explain why or why not.

Morris: I would not support additional mandates beyond existing county health orders. I believe restaurants and businesses can regulate themselves and citizens can choose what they believe is best for their health. Wearing a mask into a restaurant and taking it off once you sit down is kabuki theater. I would not support a vaccine mandate if imposed by any government authority.