Political newcomer to face off against incumbent in race for Edgerton mayor

EDGERTON, Kan. —Tuesday residents in five different cities across Johnson County cast their vote in the primary election.

In Edgerton, incumbent Mayor Donald Roberts emerged as the front runner in the primary by securing 133 votes (roughly 67% of the total vote).

Roberts will face off against Brent Carroll in the general election on Nov. 2. Carroll secured 66 votes, making up roughly 32% of all votes.

Roberts said he feels the experience he’s gained by serving in the position of mayor provides him with an advantage.

“My original goals when I ran for mayor was to provide opportunities for our community, our citizens, our children. Those goals have increased and I want to provide the ability to work, live and play in our community. It’s a more all encompassing, I think, community standpoint,” Roberts said.

During the primary, 207 votes were cast for the Edgerton mayoral race. Jeremy E. Seifert received 2 votes (roughly 0.97%) and Tyler Winkleman received 1 vote (0.48%).