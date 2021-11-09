Provisional ballots counted to determine close races in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — Leading candidates in several close election races could change today as about 1,000 provisional ballots are being counted in Johnson County, Kansas.

There are two school board races that currently are within a percentage point of each other. There’s a council race in Edgerton in which there’s a one-vote difference right now. And there are contests in Shawnee and Overland Park that are considered too close to call.

The Johnson County Board of Canvassers Tuesday morning recommended that about 1,000 provisional ballots be counted or partially counted if a voter was given the wrong ballot. Provisional ballots include voters who moved, changed their name, or who requested an advance ballot but did not return it and voted at the polls on election day.

The board also determined that 187 ballots will not be counted because voters were not registered, did not provide photo identification, or the signature on the ballot envelope did not match the voter record.

“There are a number of close races where the tabulation of the provisional ballots may or may not break the closeness,” Fred Sherman, Johnson County’s election commissioner, said.

Some folks interested in a close Olathe school board race between Julie Steele and Jennifer Gilmore are questioning the integrity of the election.

These people told FOX 4 they believe a ballot box was not counted on election night, and they suspect votes in that box could have been manipulated when it was tabulated the next day.

Election officials say all eight ballot boxes across the county are under video surveillance and bipartisan teams locked all of them on election night. All then are retrieved the next day and it takes keys from both a Democrat and a Republican to open and retrieve the ballots. Election officials are confident that ballot collection happened correctly and all proper ballots are secure.

The Board of Canvassers will reconvene at 4 p.m. where the final results will be certified.