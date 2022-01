KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said he intends to run for re-election as mayor in 2023.

That announcement came out of a Facebook Live chat Tuesday night.

Lucas has been online a lot this week, waiting out his COVID-19 isolation.

Lucas was answering a question from a follower who asked about his desire to seek higher office.

The former city councilman won election in 2019.