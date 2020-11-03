Record turnout expected as many young voters turn in ballots for first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leann Smyth is a freshman at UMKC who voted in the presidential election for the first time this year.

“It was a little nerve racking because I felt like any of my mistakes could invalid my ballot,” Voter, Leann Smyth, said.

Smyth said she mailed in her ballot a few weeks ago.

“I followed guidelines that I found online and the notaries here on campus were very helpful as well,” Smyth said.

Voting for the president is something Smyth said she’s always looked forward to.

“I feel like my voting choices impact my life and so of course whatever I can do to make the best decisions for me I’ll take advantage of that,” Smyth said.

Young voters like Smyth are set to make up a larger share than they did in 2016.

“The younger community kind of took it for granted in 2016 and that showed them that they need to get out and engage,” Johnson County Young Republicans member Bonquay Bryant said.

Bryant said young voters learned the importance of their vote.

“Quite often you see in voting the change doesn’t happen right away,” Bryant said. “So if you’re a younger person the voting is going to affect you later on in life.”

UMKC Democrats and Johnson County Young Republicans have both urged voters to head to the polls.

“Just with the political climate right now it’s so polarized” Bryant said. “Everybody knows this is a base election and I think they are just trying to really change what happened in 2016.”