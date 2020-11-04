Rep. Sharice Davids wins Kansas’ 3rd congressional district, defeating Amanda Adkins

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Rep. Sharice Davids has won a second term in the House of Representatives, defeating Republican Amanda Adkins in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District race.

The Associated Press called the race just before 10 p.m., and Adkins conceded Tuesday night.

“I know this campaign didn’t look the way that we thought it was going to or the way we imagined it would,” Davids told supporters Tuesday. “Even in the face of this pandemic American democracy moves ahead, and that’s thanks to the hard work of so many of you who are out there watching tonight.”

Adkins issued the following statement after Tuesday night’s loss:

“After a hard-fought campaign, we came up short tonight, and I’ve congratulated Sharice Davids on her victory. I’m incredibly proud of the race we ran, and I’m so thankful to every supporter who put their trust in me. It’s been an honor to be the Republican nominee in Kansas’ third congressional district.”

“Our nation is worth fighting for, and it’s at a turning point today. America must continue to be a beacon of freedom and prosperity for the world, and we have to carry our fight forward. My pledge to you is this: I will never stop fighting for this district and for our nation.”

The lone Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, most expected Davids to defeat Adkins, a Cerner Corp. executive and former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman.

The 3rd district is a heavily suburban, swing district that covers Wyandotte and Johnson counties and parts of Miami County. Although the district’s voter registration leans Republican, Davids has benefited from suburban voters’ dissatisfaction with Trump, who narrowly lost the district in 2016.

Additionally, Adkins’ political ties to unpopular former Gov. Sam Brownback have been the focus of political ads and debates in the final weeks.

This will be Davids’ second term in the House. In 2018, she unseated four-term GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder, gaining national attention as the nation’s first Native American and openly LGBTQ candidate.