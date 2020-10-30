Ride a Bird or get a Lyft: Here’s how you can get to the polls for free in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More companies are stepping up to help people to the polls this Election Day.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will provide a specialized route to help voters get to and from Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday. The stadium will be a centralized polling site for Kansas City residents in Jackson County.

The route will begin at E. 12th and Charlotte Street and run every 30 minutes from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“Vote for whoever you want, but it’s a right for you to have that kind of access and that’s what we are trying to do,” CEO of KCATA Robbie Makinen said. “I do believe we are the only ones who have been doing this for the past four years. I don’t think many other agencies are doing this. It’s a big deal.”

Riders will have to wear a mask to ride the bus.

Fares on all RideKC bus routes serving Kansas City, Johnson County, Wyandotte County and Independence will be free.

Visit RideKC website to find route information to polling locations or to schedule a ride. You can also call 816-221-0660.

A number of ride sharing companies, including Lyft and Uber, and electric scooter company Bird also have Election Day deals.