KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The race to replace Missouri’s retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is a crowded one, but Blunt says he won’t endorse anyone right now.

Blunt said he wants to make sure the party elects someone in August that can win in November.

The statement comes a month after Sheena Greitens, the ex-wife of former Republican governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens accused him of being abusive to both her and at least one of their sons.

“If the filing that his wife made is true, he should not be a candidate for the Senate,” Blunt said when asked Friday about Greitens.

Blunt was in town Friday for the unveiling of the $160 million South Loop Link project that’s supposed to go over Interstate 670 downtown. Greitens has always denied the abuse allegations and said his ex-wife lied in that sworn affidavit.

Greitens was also in town Friday to take part in a ride-along with the city’s police department. He tweeted out a video of himself about to go on that ridealong, which caused controversy.

Newly sworn-in Police Chief Joseph Mabin made Greitens take down the video, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, which runs the department, said it’s an apolitical organization.