Shawnee City Council: 1st Ward candidate pushes for ‘common sense’ city spending

SHAWNEE, Kan. — With the general election less than a month away, FOX4 is working to help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro.

FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County.

In Shawnee, Sophia Theodore and Tony Gillette are competing to represent the 1st Ward on the city council.

FOX4 did not receive a response from Theodore. Here’s a look at what Gillette had to say:

Q: What is your top policy issue for the City of Shawnee?

Gillette: Be a voice for the tax-paying citizens of Shawnee; bring common sense back to city spending, and help lead Shawnee to be a great city to raise a family, grow a small business, and live the American dream in Kansas.

Q: What do you feel will be the biggest challenge to the city in the next 10 years and how should it be addressed?

Gillette: Economic development that is the proper “fit-and-feel” of each unique neighborhood across town. We need to focus on revitalizing investments to our inner core streets with curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

Q: What changes, if any, would you like to see in the city budget?

Gillette: We need to make the budget process more transparent and simple to read and understand. There are plenty of cost reduction opportunities available.

Q: Would you support the city issuing a mask mandate or any other health orders beyond what has been recommended by the county health department? Please explain why or why not.

Gillette: No, mandates are not needed at the city level. Health choices should be a personal choice for each citizen or business to choose as they wish.