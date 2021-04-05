Taxes, local leaders and more up for vote in Tuesday’s municipal elections in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, Election Day in Missouri presents smaller races with big implications.

Many of the items metro voters in the Show-Me State will weigh center around taxes. Voter turnout is typically much lower in mid-year elections when compared to November dates that include more national races. Most metro election managers FOX4 spoke with Monday expect 10-15% voter attendance on Tuesday.

Voter turnout may be low in places such as Clay County, but issues on the ballot are still compelling to voters. On Monday, the Clay County Election Board office in Liberty remained busy as poll workers picked up their equipment.

Tiffany Francis, who works with the county’s election board, said Clay County voters with Kansas City addresses would likely take a special interest in the proposed earnings tax renewal item on their ballot, which is also being considered by other voters in Kansas City.

“The eTax vote will probably bring a few more voters out than what we’d usually get in a general municipal,” Francis said.

Some residents in Jackson, Cass, Clay and Platte counties will vote on a tax levy in favor of Metropolitan Community College, which would provide potential students in those counties in-district tuition rates — provided voters are willing to support it with their tax dollars.

Also in Cass County, voters will speak out concerning a new freshman center at Ray-Pec High School, as well as the Harrisonville mayor’s race.

“I hope people do their homework on all of the questions they’re facing,” said Jeff Fletcher, Cass County Clerk and election manager.

Fletcher and Francis agree that April elections are too important to overlook, and while they don’t carry presidential implications, there are always important issues worthy of voters’ attentions.

“These are the taxes that affect your everyday life. These are the people who are running for office that affect your day-to-day life. These issues can be even more crucial for voters than in the presidential election,” Francis said.

“Those are the people who are controlling what your everyday life is. I mean, obviously, ‘a presidential’ changes your everyday life also, but your mayors and city councils and school boards affect your lives,” Fletcher said.

Jackson County voters seem to take that advice to heart. Data shows that 15-20% of registered voters have turned out during the past three years’ April elections.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

To find your sample ballot, check your voter registration or find your polling place, visit your local election board’s website below:

You can also visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website to find this information.