TOPEKA, Kan. — A group of Kansas residents have filed a third lawsuit against the congressional redistricting map enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Four Democratic voters from Lawrence filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. They argue that GOP gerrymandering was designed to void Democratic votes in the liberal northeast Kansas enclave and violates the Kansas Constitution.

Two other lawsuits against the new lines were filed last month in Wyandotte County over Kansas’ “Ad Astra 2” map, which divided Wyandotte County in half along Interstate 70.

The new redistricting map moved Lawrence from the 2nd District of northeast Kansas into the sprawling 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative Republican communities hours away by car.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the congressional district map, but lawmakers in both chambers were able to get the votes needed to override her decision.

States must redraw congressional districts at least once every 10 years to make them as equal as possible in population following shifts in population. If the state doesn’t enact new boundaries, federal judges are likely to draw the lines.