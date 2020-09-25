Trump supporters planning large car parade in downtown KC this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It can be hard to gauge the anticipated turnout for events planned through social media. But, either way, Kansas City Police are expecting a big turnout of President Donald Trump supporters on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just so organic, it just happens, people just want to go ahead and gather,” said Adrienne Foster, an organizer for Saturday’s Trump KC car parade. “We’re not just all part of one organization, if you will.”

Foster is hoping as many as two thousand cars, trucks, and motorcycles will gather at the Liberty Memorial at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The plan then calls for the procession to drive from the Liberty Memorial, down Main Street to the Country Club Plaza.

“We are looking for a lot of people, a lot of great interest, a lot of people who just want to come out and celebrate America,” Foster said. “And they know America is on the ballot in November.”

A KCPD spokesperson said the department is aware of the event, although it is not an official, permitted parade. Police say they are expecting counter-protesters but remain hopeful that the event will be peaceful.

Josh Billings and his friends will be driving from St. Louis to take part.

“It should be a bad ass event,” Billings said.

Billings said after watching protests and civil unrest for the last few months, he’s looking forward to representing the so-called “silent majority.”

“We’re willing to stand up and we’re willing to put out there that, yeah, we’re here, we’re not going to back down from this crap,” Billings said.