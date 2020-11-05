Two Kansas House races in Johnson County come down to a handful of votes

OLATHE, Kan. — You hear it all the time: Every vote counts. That’s certainly true in two Johnson County races.

Democratic candidate Linda Featherston and Republican candidate Rashard Young are running for state representative in Kansas’ District 16.

According to unofficial election results posted Wednesday, Featherston is ahead by just 14 votes — 6,880 to 6,866 — but the Johnson County Election Office said the numbers for a race like this one can keep changing until official results come in.

Young and Featherston both said they’re feeling content about their campaign.

“We feel good,” Young said. “We feel very confident about where we’re at.”

“I am at peace, and I am calm about the situation,” Featherston said.



Both candidates said they’re satisfied with the race and their supporters.

“I feel like we had a great turnout here in District 16,” Featherston said. “My campaign contacted voters in person, through the media, through the mail and phone calls, so I feel like we’ve done everything we can to earn our votes.”

“I’m a young guy,” Young said. “I’m a new face. So we expected it to be a battleground race, but we are very, very proud of what we’ve done.”

Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt said results in a close race like this will continue to change. She said there are still mail-in ballots that need to be counted and about 6,000-7,000 provisional ballots to consider.



“I would encourage anyone that’s in a close race right now to just be patient and know that there’s still ballots here, and they’ll still be coming in,” Schmidt said.



She gave the same advice for the candidates involved in Kansas’ District 48 race where, again, a handful of votes separate the two candidates.

As of Wednesday, Terry Frederick has 6,664 votes and Jennifer Day has 6,659 — a difference of just five votes.

So far, everyone is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Back at District 16, Young and Featherston said they aren’t considering a recount yet until every vote is in.

“I’ll really have to assess that when the time come, but I just want to make sure every vote is respected,” Featherston said.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there with our attorneys and our guys, but expect things to be done and be done right,” Young said.