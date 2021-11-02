Tyrone Garner defeats David Alvey in Wyandotte County mayoral race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Voters in Wyandotte County have elected a new mayor.

According to unofficial results, Tyrone Garner will become the new mayor of Kansas City, Kansas and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, defeating current Mayor/CEO David Alvey.

Last month, Garner told FOX4 one of the largest issues in the community, at least when it comes to news coverage, is the state of crime in Wyandotte County and the operation of the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department. Jay-Z’s Team Roc organization announcing that it plans to donate $1 million to investigate allegations of police misconduct and innocence in the county.

“The vast majority, 99% of the police officers that work on the Kansas City, Kan. police department, I’ve worked with them, they are dedicated. They are committed, they are out doing the things people want them to do every day, which is to keep us safe. Build those strong partnerships and those relationships with the community. To not just solve crime, but prevent crime from even happening, and they’ve done a good job of that,” Garner said.

Across the state, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas congratulated Garner on his victory saying “I commend him on making history as the first Black mayor of KCK and look forward to working with him as we work to build a stronger region.”

Alvey has been mayor and CEO of the UG since defeating Mark Holland in 2017.