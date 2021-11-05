Build Back Better vote delayed, plan faces new hurdles

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of tedious negotiations, House Democrats have vowed to pass both the traditional and social spending portions of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

But on Friday new hurdles emerged, putting the entire package in jeopardy yet again.

Well after striking a deal on the final text of their nearly $2 trillion social spending package this week, a handful of moderates called on called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to pump the breaks. They’re demanding an outside analysis of the package before a final vote.

Despite President Joe Biden’s urging, House Democrats delayed an expected vote on his Build Back Better Agenda.

At least five moderate Democrats asked to delay the vote. The move put the package in limbo for several hours. Frustrated Republicans called the scene a “circus.”

“The people who are holding out, I think they support the measure, they just want to have the reassurance of the CBO scores,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said, referring to the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO conducts independent fiscal analyses of bills.

Republicans remain united in opposition, calling on Pelosi to listen to the moderates.

“I know the left wing of the party is chomping at the bits to get this behemoth of a bill,” Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, “And we still don’t know about the Senate.”

Pelosi ultimately gave into moderate concerns, delaying a vote on the spending bill until the budget office weighs in, while calling for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package by the end of the day.

There is added urgency to pass the plans Friday because lawmakers will be recess next week, and some are headed to Europe for a climate conference.