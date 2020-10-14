Watch Live: Candidates for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional seat face off in debate

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner will face off in a live debate at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two candidates are fighting for Kansas’ second district congressional seat.

De La Isla served on the Topeka City Council from 2013-2018 before taking over as Topeka’s mayor in 2018.

LaTurner became the youngest statewide official in the U.S. after being appointed to Kansas State Treasurer by former governor Sam Brownback. Prior to being treasurer, LaTurner served as a senator in the states’ 13th district from 2013-2017.

The two are vying for the seat currently held by Congressman Steve Watkins, a Republican who lost to LaTurner in the primary. Local prosecutors charged him with felony voter fraud just 45 minutes before a July debate between Watkins and LaTurner at the KSNT News studios.

De La Isla is the Democrat in the race while LaTurner is the Republican.