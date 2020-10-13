Where to vote absentee in Kansas City and who can do it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Up until now, the only place a Kansas City resident could go to vote absentee was Union Station. But starting today, two more locations are opening for people wanting to participate in the election.

United Believer’s Community Church off 112th and Hickman Mills in south Kansas City and Gregory Hills Church of God at James A Reed and Gregory is beginning absentee voting today, Oct. 13.

The city is also opening a fourth satellite location at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center at Blue Parkway and Cleveland starting tomorrow.

You can still vote absentee by mail – but a simple mistake could cause them to throw out your ballot, so voting in person is always the best way to ensure your vote counts.

In order to qualify, you must fit in one of these categories:

If you’re going to be out of town on Election Day

If you have an Illness or disability, or if you’re caring for someone who is incapacitated

If your religious beliefs don’t allow you to vote on Election Day

If you are an election workers

If you are in jail but retain voting rights

If you participate in the Missouri SAFE at home program

If you are susceptible to COVID 19, meaning you are at least 65 years old, or live in a nursing home, or have a chronic illness.

Concern over COVID-19 without additionally meeting one of the criteria above does not constitute voting absentee.

Voters do not need to get their ballot notarized, but they do need to notarize their ballot envelope.

For information on where you can get your envelope notarized and more, visit the Kansas City Election Board’s webpage on voting absentee.