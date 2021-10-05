With focus on public safety, incumbent seeks re-election to Overland Park City Council

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In Johnson County, advance voting by mail for the general election begins next week.

To help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro, FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County.

The race to represent the 3rd Ward on the Overland Park City Council pits local educator Amanda Vega-Mavec against incumbent Jim Kite, who has served on the council since 2013.

Vega-Mavec did not respond to FOX4’s questionnaire. Here’s a look at what Kite had to say:

Q: What policies can the city adopt to improve transparency and public engagement?

Jim Kite, Overland Park City Council Candidate, Ward 3

Kite: Transparency is first found in the fact that most everything the city does is covered by the Kansas Open Meetings Act. A good deal of transparency, as compared to non-government sectors, is already present by law. All meetings are on live streaming now, and recordings are available to those who miss them. The public comment period was just introduced into the council agenda in the past two years.

Every councilmember has a published phone number and a City of O.P. email for inquiries. Legislation and the courts require what must be shared, at the same time they may identify that which can’t be shared.

In addition, if there is information that is required to be shared it has to be available to everyone under the same conditions. Any improvement in engagement, I believe, must come from adding proactive programs that put information in citizen’s hands in advance. I will be working toward that end.

Q: How can Overland Park improve connectivity and public transportation?

Kite: I have been one of the strongest advocates of on-street bike lanes and the building out of walkable and bikeable infrastructure. While we have a good story to tell with bikes, we need more options for public transportation.

Although the bus system from KCATA is contracted with the county, the City of Overland Park coordinates on transit studies, offering technical review, advice for potential services, and building out of new transit stops.

In addition, we directed staff to provide funding for the Micro Transit downtown option on Saturday that is used to offset the cost of service to those riders to and from the downtown and the Farmer’s Market. The committee I chair will soon be reviewing a planned pilot program for 2022 involving e-scooters and e-bikes service for downtown OP and other areas of the city.

Q:What changes, if any, would you like to see in the city budget?

Kite: The biggest change I’m advocating is approval of the One Mill increase currently before the council. While I’ve fought to keep taxes down for eight years, and they have indeed been relatively flat during that period.

I believe this new investment in all new public safety services is right for the times. It puts more officers on the streets and provides a new mental health team within the department, that will free up even more police for duties specific to fighting crime.