KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas’ proposed congressional district map is now in the hands of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Her office isn’t commenting on the situation.

Democratic 3rd District Rep. Sharice Davids spoke out on the maps Friday though. She was in Kansas City, Kansas, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as the two discussed the infrastructure law recently passed in Congress.

“We’re going to see how that whole process plays out,” she said. “We’ve got so much going on with the infrastructure bill, so there’s plenty of stuff for me to be doing and that I’m focused on here.”

The map that passed the Kansas House on Wednesday splits the state’s existing 3rd Congressional District along Interstate 70. The newly drawn 3rd District would now include the southern part of Wyandotte County, as well as all of Johnson, Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties.

“I think what’s going on in Kansas is pretty standard,” Park University political science professor Matt Harris said Monday.

“You’ve got the one blue district — that’s Sharice Davids’ district — and you try to squeeze a few voters that are good for her out of her district and put in some voters that are less favorable for her. I think that’s typical that partisan Gerrymandering works.”

Ad Astra 2 map

During a round of hearings in the House and Senate redistricting committees, Kansas City area residents urged lawmakers to keep both Wyandotte and Johnson counties intact as much as possible, even though the two counties couldn’t be completely together again because they’d be too big.

“My biggest hope is that the voters and the constituents and folks in Kansas get to have their voices heard in our democratic process,” Davids said Friday.

The governor needs to take action 10 days after receiving the bill. A spokeswoman for her office said that day is Feb. 6.

If Kelly vetoes the map, it will require a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override her veto. Harris said Kansas Democrats could sue through the federal courts or the Kansas Supreme Court if an override is successful.